Namibia: Ex-Hardap CRO and Daughter Appear On Corruption Charges

Keetmanshoop — Former Hardap chief regional officer Yvonne Boois appeared in the Mariental Magistrate's Court late on Tuesday, together with her daughter and three others, to face charges of corruption.

Boois, her daughter Beatrix Bianca Boois, and Theresia Basson, Gerson Hoxobeb, Jack Brown Aula and another suspect that is yet to be arrested, are facing 12 charges of corruption.

Prosecutor Annakletha Kandjimi confirmed to New Era that Boois and her daughter, who is a lawyer by profession, along with Basson and Hoxobeb, who are director and deputy director of planning at the Hardap Regional Council, respectively, and Aula - an IT consultant -

made their first court appearance on Tuesday facing charges under the Anti-Corruption Act, in relation to alleged tender irregularities.

The accused were not asked to plead and were granted bail of N$4,000 each, with the case postponed to September 25 for the sixth suspect to be arrested.

The arrests are alleged to have been made in connection with irregularities in the awarding of tenders while Boois was the Hardap Region's chief administrator.

Media reports in 2013 alleged that Boois was instructed to look for a security firm to protect the council's headquarters and constituency offices, and a firm she allegedly had shares in had tendered for it.

It was further reported that while the provision of these services would have cost council N$90,000 per month, the successful bidders were never given the rates, which resulted in overspending.

It was further reported that Boois had a hand in dividing a N$4 million security tender of the education directorate between 14 companies, which resulted in overspending of N$5 million.

Further reports alleged that Boois had shares in one of the companies that were successful bidders for the education security tender, while her daughter was the owner of one of the other companies contracted.