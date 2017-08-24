Namibia: Duo Arrested With Narcotics

Windhoek — Two male persons were nabbed on Tuesday this week with drugs in two separate incidents, it was reported by the Namibian Police Division of Public Relations yesterday.

According to Inspector Pendukeni Haikali, a 29-year-old suspect was arrested at about 00h20 on the B1 road near the Gibeon T-junction after he was found in possession of 12 Mandrax tablets valued at about N$750 and 75 grams of cannabis valued at N$3,750.

He was expected to appear in the Mariental Magistrate's Court yesterday on charges of dealing in and possession of dependence-producing drugs. In an unrelated incident another young man, 23, was arrested at about 13h30 at the Mariental/Aranos roadblock after he was found in possession of two Mandrax tablets and 16 pellets of cannabis of an undetermined value. He is expected to appear in the Mariental Magistrate's Court today on charges of dealing in and possession of dependence-producing drugs. In Windhoek it was reported that unknown suspects broke into a house at 46, Barbie Street, in Ludwigsdorf at about 23h00 on Tuesday and stole items with an undetermined value, including six laptops, 11 cellphones and a firearm. Some of the stolen items are not yet identified and no arrests were made so far.

Two male suspects, aged 21 and 24 years respectively, were arrested on Tuesday at about 14h00 after they allegedly broke the window of a bedroom to gain access and stole items valued at N$14,449.

The stolen items include a Samsung flat screen TV, GOTV decoder, Ricoh camera, car radio, clothes and groceries.

The incident occurred at Onampira village, Oshikuku, between August 21 and 22. All the stolen items were recovered and the suspects will appear in court today. The police at Kahenge in the Kavango East reported that a 25-year-old male suffered serious stomach injuries when he was stabbed with a traditional knife by a 39-year-old suspect. The suspect was arrested and will appear in court tomorrow on a charge of attempted murder.