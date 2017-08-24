24 August 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Sports Commission Launches New Logo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Otniel Hembapu

The Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) yesterday launched its new and revived corporate identity manual, which features a new logo and a more appealing theme around its mission and vision.

Unveiling the new corporate identity, NSC chairperson Joel Matheus said the purpose behind reviving the Commission's image was to facilitate and keep up with the ever revolving world of sport, especially in the areas of providing quality services to their affiliates and various stakeholders in order create a winning and results-driven country.

"After various consultations with the full support of former marketing officer Chalo Chainda and John Graft in 2016, the skeleton map for this project was done. Therefore, the finalisation and full endorsement to go ahead was done this year. The support and recommendations received during the consultation phase were fully incorporated in our new look. An exercise of this nature is not easy and many would take different directions but however at times a final decision has to be taken for the best interest of sport," said Matheus.

When holistically viewed, with the new corporate identity the NSC aims to become a much more competitive and committed sports presiding body, which will place special focus on ensuring Namibia becomes a sporting nation driven by excellence.

Namibia

EU Extends Funding for Maternity Waiting Home

Kunene region has the lowest proportion of pregnant women delivering in health facilities, according to the Demographic… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.