24 August 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Springbok Introduced At Gross Barmen Resort

Windhoek — Over the past few months Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has been working hard at enriching its offering at its Gross Barmen Resort, with the aim of enhancing guest experience due to its proximity to Windhoek and Okahandja.

One of the major achievements was the arrangement between NWR and the Ministry of Environment and Tourism (MET) to introduce wildlife at the resort.

On August 19, 2017, some springbok were delivered at the resort. The introduction of the springbok is one step towards further introducing other wildlife at the establishment.

Zelna Hengari, NWR's managing director, extended her gratitude towards MET for delivering the springbok at the resort.

"This has always been our wish as a company to offer guests more than just food and accommodation."

During the arrival of the springbok, many guests congratulated NWR on this move. Francois Synders, Gross Barmen Resort manager, said that "many guests were happy with the introduction of the springboks and recommended that if it is possible, we should introduce more wildlife".

