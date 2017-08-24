Namibia: Bank Windhoek to Showcase Evolved Brand At the OATF

Windhoek — Bank Windhoek will join more than 450 exhibitors at the 2017 Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF), scheduled to take place from Friday, August 25 to Saturday, September 2.

This year, Bank Windhoek will showcase its refreshed look, by having a mini-branch at which current and prospective customers will be able to register for various banking products.

Visitors will be able to deposit funds, open a Bank Windhoek account as well as register for various digital offerings including GoPay, CellPhone Banking and EasyWallet.

The mini-branch will be situated at stands number 58 and 59 in the Queen's Hall.

Lucky visitors will also have an opportunity to win instants prizes by answering various questions.

"Visitors are invited to take part in our social media competition. All they are required to do is to take a selfie at our contemporary mini branch, upload it to Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #TogetherWeDoBetter. The selfie with the most likes and shares on these social media platforms, will win a smartphone," said Bank Windhoek's Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack.

Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF) has over the years developed into a leading national and international trade and exhibition event on the Namibian business calendar and continues to draw interest from all sectors of our economy. It further serves as an opportunity to expose the products and services of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in addition to creating a forum for smart partnerships with established corporate entities.

"The OATF gives Bank Windhoek a unique opportunity to engage with current and potential clients. We are proud of the OATF's growth over the years and excited to share a refreshed brand experience with customers," said Pack.