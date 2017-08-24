24 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Five Proteas to Play in ICC World Xi

FIVE Proteas players have been named in the ICC World XI team to take on Pakistan in the three-match T20 series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Twitter the 14-man World XI squad on Thursday.

Faf du Plessis , Hashim Amla , David Miller , Morne Morkel and Imran Tahir will be travelling to Pakistan to support the revival of international cricket in the country.

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower will coach the World XI and selected the squad for the tour.

Du Plessis, who is the current national T20 and Test skipper, will lead the World XI in Lahore.

Earlier this week, the International Cricket Council (ICC) agreed to support the series in a bid to help international cricket in Pakistan.

The tours are seen as a big step towards Pakistan once again hosting major international outfits after militants targeted the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009.

Since the attacks, Pakistan has only hosted a limited-over series against Zimbabwe in 2015 while Bangladesh, the West Indies, Sri Lanka and Ireland turned down offers over security fears.

The ICC World XI and Pakistan series is set to get underway between September 12-19.

World XI squad:

Faf du Plessis (South Africa, captain) , Hashim Amla (South Africa) , George Bailey (Australia), Paul Collingwood (England), Ben Cutting (Australia), Grant Elliott (New Zealand), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), David Miller (South Africa) , Tim Paine (Australia, wicketkeeper), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Darren Sammy (West Indies), Samuel Badree (West Indies), Morne Morkel (South Africa) , Imran Tahir (South Africa)

World XI touring Pak: du Plessis (c), Amla, Miller, Morkel, Badree, Bailey, Cutting, Elliot, Tamim, Paine, Perera, Sammy,Tahir, Collingwood-- PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) August 24, 2017

Source: Sport24

