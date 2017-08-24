24 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: 'Robert Mugabe Day an Insult to Zimbabweans,' - Opposition

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwe's main opposition, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, led by Morgan Tsvangirai, has expressed "shock and complete disappointment" over a recent decision by government to declare President Robert Mugabe's birthday a holiday.

In a statement, MDC's Spokesperson Obert Gutu described the decision as an "insult to Zimbabweans", adding that his party would scrap the holiday if elected into power.

"The MDC would like to join the millions of flabbergasted and exasperated Zimbabweans in expressing our utter shock and complete disappointment at the ridiculous and ludicrous decision to declare Robert Mugabe's official birthday as a public holiday starting from next year," Gutu said.

According to reports Zimbabwe last week declared Mugabe's birthday on February 21 a national holiday, honouring the veteran politician, who opponents accuse of brutal repression and devastating the economy.

Mugabe has been in power since 1980 when the country gained its independence from colonial Britain.

The declaration came after lobbying by the ruling Zanu-PF party's youth league.

'Insult to Zimbabweans'

"In declaring this day, we would like to highlight to our youths the values and principles so brilliantly displayed by President RG Mugabe which have resulted in an exemplary life that our youths can emulate," Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo was quoted as saying.

But Gutu said his party was "shocked and completely disappointment" at the decision by the ruling Zanu-PF party, whose leader he said was a "despot" who presided over a "dictatorship".

Gutu said that Zimbabweans had "never, ever imagined that the insipidly corrupt and Stalinist Zanu-PF regime would descend to the level of venerating and idolising their tyrannical ruler by declaring his official birthday as a public holiday in Zimbabwe".

He said that his party was calling for the "building of strong national institutions instead of building strong personalities".

Gutu said the country had already dedicated a national public holiday to the country's heroes who were instrumental during its struggle for independence and therefore there was not need for a Mugabe day.

"Let us hasten to emphasise that Robert Mugabe is not Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe is not Robert Mugabe. This weird and boot-licking concept of reducing Zimbabwe into a personal fiefdom of Robert Mugabe and his family must be condemned in the strongest of terms," said Gutu.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Lobby Group Challenges Grace Mugabe's Immunity

AfriForum has filed a review application in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to set aside the decision by… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.