24 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Lions Change Five for Cheetahs Trip

Five changes were made to the Golden Lions starting XV that will travel to Bloemfontein for their Currie Cup clash with the Free State Cheetahs on Saturday.

James Venter comes in at six with Cyle Brink moving to seven in the place of Robert Kruger, who is out due to injury.

Ashlon Davids will slot in at flyhalf with Jaco van der Walt moving to fullback.

Sylvian Mahuza will start at wing as Madosh Tambwe was included in the Golden Lions Under-21 side for their clash with the EP Kings at Emirates Airline Park on Friday afternoon.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.

Teams:

Free State

TBA

Golden Lions

15 Jacon van der Walt, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Harold Vorster, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Antony Volmink, 10 Ashlon Davids, 9 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 8 Fabian Booysen, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 James Venter, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Jacques van Rooyen, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Corne Fourie

Substitutes: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Jacobie Adriaanse, 18 Rhyno Herbst, 19 Hacjivah Dayimani, 20 Bradley Thain, 21 Stokkies Hanekom, 22 Aphiwe Dyantyi

Source: Sport24

South Africa

