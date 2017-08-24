Controversial talk show host Criselda Kananda-Dudumashe will not hold any position in the South African National AIDS Council, its chair Cyril Ramaphosa assured the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) on Thursday.

TAC held its sixth national congress at which Ramaphosa was the keynote speaker.

Ramaphosa faced questions by TAC's deputy general secretary Vuyokazi Gonyela.

She asked Ramaphosa whether Kananda-Dudumashe would receive any position in Sanac to which he answered: "The Criselda matter I immediately conceded, and I answered her. She is happy... She will go home and have tea and sleep peacefully," he said.

This comes after she declined her nomination as a member of the Sanac following disparaging remarks she made against transgender people at a recent event at the University of Venda, saying that anyone "with a dick between his legs is a man".

The TAC and Section27 raised objections to rumours that she was about to be appointed to the body, which co-ordinates the country's response to HIV.

Apology

Kananda-Dudumashe also made headlines for defending former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana. Manana was caught on camera allegedly assaulting a young woman twice on the head.

He has since resigned from his ministerial position citing that he needed to focus on the case of assault which he now faces.

In a statement withdrawing her nomination, Kananda-Dudumashe apologised saying that she accepted criticism and recognised her statements had caused harm.

"I have noted objections by organisations like the TAC to my nomination to serve in the board of the SA National Aids Trust (Sanat). These objections are based on my regrettable statements that I believe will constitute conflict of interest if I serve on Sanat."

Health24 reported that Kananda-Dudumashe is known to be close to Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia, CEO of the Higher Education and Training HIV/Aids Programme (Heaids), who is an influential member of SANAC.

Heaids had employed her to give motivational talks to students across the country.

Source: News24