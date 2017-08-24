24 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Congratulates Manyi On ANN7, the New Age Purchase

The African National Congress has congratulated Mzwanele Manyi's company Lodidox on its purchase of the Gupta-owned media units ANN7 and The New Age.

The firm, owned by Manyi, bought the media units on Monday.

Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments said in a statement that Lodidox had bought ANN7 (Infinity Media) for R300m and The New Age (TNA Media) for R150m.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said on Thursday that the party remained "committed to preserving the cordial and constructive relationship with the new owners of these media institutions".

This comes after the Bank of Baroda pulled its plug on Gupta-owned firms and after South Africa's top four banks blacklisted the group's accounts in 2016.

On Wednesday, Oakbay sold Tegeta Exploration and Resources to Swiss-based Charles King SA for R2.97bn.

This was second sale by the controversial Gupta family this week.

Source: News24

