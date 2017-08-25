Alleged clitoris collector Peter Frederiksen paid a wheelchair-bound man R32 000 to help him kill his wife, the Bloemfontein High Court heard on Thursday.

Motlatsi Moqeti, 32, testified that on the night of Anna Matseliso Molise's murder, his friend Paul called him from Lesotho so say "the job" was done. Paul told him to tell Frederiksen that they wanted the rest of the money he had promised them.

Moqeti said when he called Frederiksen, he got the impression that he already knew that "the job" had been done.

He said he followed the advice of other prisoners and destroyed the sim card of the cellphone he used to call Frederiksen.

Frederiksen is on trial on charges that include illegally removing human tissue, producing and possessing child pornography, contravening the Firearms Control Act, and conspiring to have Molise killed. He has pleaded not guilty.

Moqeti said he met Frederiksen in Grootvlei prison, outside Bloemfontein, where the Danish national was awaiting trial.

Moqeti is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for attempted murder and aggravated robbery. He was paralysed from the waist down when he was shot in the back during a robbery.

Molise, 28, was shot and killed outside her home in Masuru, Lesotho on October 20, 2015. She would have been the State's chief witness in Frederiksen's trial. She reportedly refused to be placed in a witness protection programme.

Frederiksen made international headlines after his arrest on September 17, 2015, when several clitorises were found in the freezer of his Bloemfontein home. He owned a firearm shop in the city.

According to the charge sheet, police raided his townhouse after Molise laid a charge of assault against him. She claimed he pierced a hole in her clitoris without her permission while she was under the influence of alcohol. Later, when she was drunk again, he cut her clitoris, the State alleges.

Judge Johann Daffue heard that when Moqeti was arrested for his part in the conspiracy to kill Molise, Frederiksen told him not to worry because he had destroyed the evidence.

Moqeti said Frederiksen tried to convince him not to turn State witness and promised him more money.

Under cross-examination by Frederiksen's legal counsel, Moqeti said he did not know Paul's surname, although he had known the man for many years. He said Paul had committed various robberies in Lesotho.

The trial continues.

