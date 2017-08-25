Photo: Daily Monitor

Dr Stephen Isabalija

Kampala — Dr Stephen Isabalija, the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Energy ministry, has reportedly been sacked by President Yoweri Museveni after ten months on the job.

Daily Monitor has learnt that Mr Robert Kasande, the interim director of the Petroleum Directorate, is the new acting PS.

Although Energy Minister Irene Muloni declined to discuss the matter, multiple high-level government sources confirm the development. It is, however, unclear why Dr Isabalija has been relieved of his duties.

Dr Isabalija on Thursday did not report to office and his absence remains unexplained.

Dr Isabalija is a management professional and academic. He replaced long-serving Kabagambe Kaliisa during a reshuffle of permanent secretaries by President Museveni in November last year.

Prior to the appointment, Dr Isabalija was the board chairman of the Uganda Electricity Generation Company.

He was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts to contact him by telephone.