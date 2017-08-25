Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Sheikh Kamoga after being sentenced to life imprisonment.

Kampala — Jailed former Tabliq Sect leader, Amir Umar Mohammed Yunus Kamoga has petitioned the Court of Appeal seeking to challenge the life imprisonment sentence that was handed to him by the International Crimes Division (ICD) Court on Tuesday.

Sheikh Kamoga was convicted on the offence of terrorism.

He was jointly convicted with Sheikh Siraje Kawooya, Sheikh Murta Mudde Bukenya, Fahad Kalungi, Yusuf Kakande alias Abudalla and Abdul Salam Sekayanja.

The court sentenced Sheikhs; Kamoga, Kawooya, Bukenya and Kalungi to life imprisonment while Kakande and Sekayanja will spend thirty years in prison.

The group is part of the 14 men acquitted of murdering Sheikh Mustafa Bahiga and Ibrahim Hassan Kirya and attempted murder of Sheikh Haruna Jjemba.

But the court held that under the terrorism charge, the convicts indiscriminately terrorized and maimed Sheikh Haruna Jjemba, Najib Ssonko, Bahiga, Umar Swadiq, Kirya, Mahmood Kibaate and Prince Kassim Nakibinge.

In the notice filed before the Court of Appeal, the six convicts said they are dissatisfied with part of the decision of judges; Ezekiel Muhanguzi, Jane Kiggundu and Percy Tuhaise.

Through Muwema and Company Advocates, the convicts say they intend to appeal against the judgement.

"The purpose of this letter is therefore to request for a typed copy of the judgement and the record of proceedings to enable our clients expeditiously institute their appeal," reads a notice filed on August 23.

The law:

The offence of terrorism (1) Subject to this Act, any person who engages in or carries out any act of terrorism commits an offence and shall, on conviction - a) be sentenced to death if the offence directly results in the death of any person; in any other case, be liable to suffer death.

Under Section 7 (2) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, A person commits an act of terrorism who, for purposes of influencing the Government or intimidating the public or a section of the public and for a political, religious, social or economic aim, indiscriminately without due regard to the safety of others or property, Section 9 provides for Establishment of terrorist institutions where any person who establishes, runs or supports any institution for promoting terrorism; publishing and disseminating news or materials that promote terrorism; or training or mobilising any group of persons or recruiting persons for carrying out terrorism or mobilising funds for the purpose of terrorism; commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction, to suffer death.