25 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Pilot Dies as NAF Plane Crashes in Kaduna

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Air Beetle Aircraft crashed while on a mission in Kaduna, killing the pilot.
By Ronald Mutum

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Air Beetle Aircraft crashed while on a mission in Kaduna, a statement by Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore OlatokunboAdesanya, said yesterday.

He said the only soul on board the aircraft, one of the NAF’s experienced instructor pilots, “was unfortunately lost” during the mishap.

He added that the cause of the incident was unknown but the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) had directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash. He described the incident as a tragic reminder of the hazards associated with the flying profession.

Adesanya said the CAS and the entire NAF family commiserated with the relatives of the late instructor pilot.

Daily Trust gathered that the late pilot instructor was a Group Captain and crashed within the permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy grounds at 4.25 pm.

Nigeria

EU, Nigeria Collaborate to Upgrade Banned Exports

The European Union (EU) has begun collaboration with Nigerian authorities to improve the quality of some exports from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.