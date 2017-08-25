Photo: Daily Trust

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Air Beetle Aircraft crashed while on a mission in Kaduna, killing the pilot.

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Air Beetle Aircraft crashed while on a mission in Kaduna, a statement by Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore OlatokunboAdesanya, said yesterday.

He said the only soul on board the aircraft, one of the NAF’s experienced instructor pilots, “was unfortunately lost” during the mishap.

He added that the cause of the incident was unknown but the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) had directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash. He described the incident as a tragic reminder of the hazards associated with the flying profession.

Adesanya said the CAS and the entire NAF family commiserated with the relatives of the late instructor pilot.

Daily Trust gathered that the late pilot instructor was a Group Captain and crashed within the permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy grounds at 4.25 pm.