South Africa: Musician Vusi Nova Found Safe After Hijacking, Kidnapping

Afro-pop musician Vusi Nova has been found after being hijacked and kidnapped outside his home in Melville, Johannesburg, on Friday morning.

Jead Stehr from Muthaland Entertainment told News24 on Friday that Nova and the members of the band 047 was hijacked outside his home by a group of four armed men.

Stehr said they pulled the group out of the car and fired one gunshot.

"They then drove off with Vusi and one of the band members. They dropped the band member of in Riverlea and kept Vusi. They dropped Vusi off an hour later," Stehr said.

According to her, Vusi was dropped off between Eldorado Park and Brixton.

"He phoned in from someone's phone to say he is alive and he was rushing to Brixton Police Station. He was stripped off everything.

She said Muthaland were on their way to the police station.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said he was unable to confirm details around Nova's hijacking.

