25 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Musician Vusi Nova Found Safe After Hijacking, Kidnapping

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Vusi Nova/Facebook
Vusi Nova

Afro-pop musician Vusi Nova has been found after being hijacked and kidnapped outside his home in Melville, Johannesburg, on Friday morning.

Jead Stehr from Muthaland Entertainment told News24 on Friday that Nova and the members of the band 047 was hijacked outside his home by a group of four armed men.

Stehr said they pulled the group out of the car and fired one gunshot.

"They then drove off with Vusi and one of the band members. They dropped the band member of in Riverlea and kept Vusi. They dropped Vusi off an hour later," Stehr said.

According to her, Vusi was dropped off between Eldorado Park and Brixton.

"He phoned in from someone's phone to say he is alive and he was rushing to Brixton Police Station. He was stripped off everything.

She said Muthaland were on their way to the police station.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said he was unable to confirm details around Nova's hijacking.

Source: News24

South Africa

Cape Town Skyscraper to Include "Affordable" Apartments - At R800,000 Each

Buyers would have to earn at least R25,000 a month Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.