24 August 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Angolan Ruling MPLA Party in Landslide Poll Win

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Pedro Parente/ANGOP
Ruling MPLA party presidential candidate, João Lourenço, during the Lobito public rally.
By Arnaldo Vieira in Luanda

Angolan ruling party MPLA has won the Wednesday General Election with 64.57 per cent vote, according to the provisional results.

The results released by the National Electoral Commission (CNE), also indicated that the main opposition Unita, was a distant second with 24.4 per cent of the votes cast.

The the Board of Convergence for Angolan Salvation- Electoral Coalition (Casa-Ce) came in third with 8.56, with the rest of the contending parties garnering less than 1 per cent each.

Polling stations

The provisional results indicated a 63.73 per cent voter turnout, with 95.1 per cent valid votes.

Some 9,317,294 voters had been registered to cast their ballots at 12,152 polling stations in a contest that was widely expected to be won by the ruling party.

Incumbent President Jose Eduardo dos Santos did not contest the poll and is expected to be succeeded by the MPLA flagbearer, Mr João Lourenço.

Angola's new president is expected to be sworn-in on September 21, marking the end of President Dos Santos's 38-year reign.

Since independence

CNE has up to September 6, to announce the final tally.

MPLA has dominated the Angolan politics since independence from the Portuguese in 1975.

It won the elections in 1992, 2008 and 2012, with a parliamentary majority.

In 2012, MPLA secured 74 per cent of the vote against Unita's 18 per cent.

More on This

Who Is Angola's Next President, Joao Lourenco?

After the departure of the seriously ill Jose Eduardo dos Santos, Joao Lourenco will become Angola's next president. Who… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.