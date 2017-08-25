24 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections / 2017 - Provisional Data Point Out Qualified Majority for MPLA

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The MPLA secretary for Political and Electoral Affairs, João Martins, said on Thursday in Luanda that his party has now secured a qualified majority resulting from the general elections held on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press, he said that at a time when more than five million voters were being screened, out of more than nine million voters, the MPLA can ensure that it has a qualified majority.

João Matins maintained that the figures are derived from the data obtained by the delegates of lists, throughout the country, and sent to summary records for the "general staff" of the campaign, in Luanda.

"It is with certainty that we can assure that the future President of the Republic will be the candidate João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço and the vice president the candidate Bornito de Sousa Baltazar Diogo," he declared.

However, he reassured the militants and all those who bet on the MPLA project and its candidate, until the final results are released by the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

Angola

Early Election Results Showing Ruling Party Ahead Draw Opposition Complaints

Angola's ruling party took a strong lead in early election results released Thursday, the nation's electoral commission… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.