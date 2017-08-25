Sumbe — The bishop of the diocese of Sumbe (Cuanza Sul province), Luzizila Kiala, on Thursday advised political parties and coalitions to respect the results of the legislative elections held on August 23," as it is a victory for democracy in Angola ".

He pointed out that the elections of August 23, "were held in a climate of peace, brotherhood for being a party of democracy."

In statements to the press, the bishop said that "political parties have to comply with the provisional results of the elections that come to be published as being a will of the people."

"The parties must conform to these results, given the strengthening of democracy in the country," he said, adding that political parties should continue to work toward winning the electorate so that they can win in the upcoming elections.

These fourth elections of Wednesday were run by MPLA, UNITA, CASA-CE, PRS, FNLA and APN.