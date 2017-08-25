Nigeria: NNPC Revives 52 Clinics, Seeks End to Rampant Medical Tourism

Abuja — The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said it will jump-start its diversification into health care business with a deeper collaboration with India to revive its 52 clinics in the country.

It said its collaboration with India would be in the area of expertise and state-of-the-art medical equipment for the clinics, adding that such cooperation would reduce the trend of medical tourism from Nigeria to various foreign countries.

The corporation also noted that its symbiotic commercial relationship with India has seen the country increase its daily crude oil supply to India to 30,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2017.

According to a statement from the Group General Manager, Public Affairs of NNPC, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, yesterday in Abuja, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, hosted the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Nagabushana Reddy, in his office when all these were said.

The statement quoted Baru to have said the NNPC was already discussing with some Indian health care providers to come into the country and help grow the capacities of its medical staff with the aim of putting in place world class health care facilities.

He reportedly urged Reddy to encourage Indian oil and gas companies to participate in the forthcoming marginal fields bid round, adding that their participation would further deepen the bilateral relations between both countries.

He stated: "We recognise that India is one of the highest off-takers of Nigeria's crude oil and we are ready to ensure that this harmonious economic relationship is sustained going forward."

Also quoted in the statement was Reddy, who agreed with Baru's claims of both countries' deep bilateral relations. He added that India was ready to further expand the diverse relationship in economic, trade, commerce and security spheres.

He reportedly applauded NNPC's commitment to the terms of its crude oil trades with three of India's indigenous companies, adding that the visit was to further consolidate the gains of previous engagements.