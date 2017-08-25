25 August 2017

East Africa: Rains Play Havoc on EA Twenty20

By Richard Mwangi

Kenya and Kenya Select will face off before Uganda take on Rwanda in rescheduled East Africa Regional Twenty20 matches on Friday at the Sir Ali Muslim Club in Nairobi.

The fixtures failed to take place yesterday following a heavy downpour in the city a day earlier that rendered the pitch at Sir Ali unplayable.

Uganda against Rwanda will open the day's proceedings from 9.30am.

The Cricket Kenya's development manager, David "Pamba" Odhiambo, on Thursday said that the water from the heavy downpour that fell in Nairobi County on Wednesday evening sipped through the covers to the pitch and it also caused dampness on the wicket.

The Wednesday rainfall caused the stoppage of Rwanda's innings as they chased a target of 145 set by Kenya in their allotted 20 overs. Rwanda were 50 for 6 in 15 overs. Kenya won by 57 runs through Duckworth -Lewis method.

Kenya are on two points, same as Uganda.

Both Kenya Select and Rwanda are without a point.

Uganda and Kenya are both using the event as part of the preparations for the forthcoming ICC Africa Women World Twenty20 qualifiers slated for Windhoek, Namibia, from September 6 to 17.

Five teams will fight it out for the sole slot reserved for the continent in next year's Women's World Twenty20 set for West Indies from September 6 to 17.

South Africa is the only African women's side with automatic qualification to the tournament. The other regions that will pick their squads for West Indies event are: Asia, Americas, Europe and East Asia Pacific.

West Indies are defending champions. They clinched the trophy during last year's event hosted by India.

