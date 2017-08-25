Somalia: AMISOM Holds Counterinsurgency Training for Somali Police

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has organized a 10-day training course on countering insurgency for the Somali Police officers to improve their expertise in fighting terrorism.

The officers will also be trained on how to protect vulnerable populations, mainly women and children, from various forms of crimes.

The trainings sponsored by the Japanese government, through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), was opened by the Deputy Somali Police Force (SPF) Commissioner, Brig. Muktar Hussein Afrah, and AMISOM Police Trainer, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Christopher Kashita.

SSP Kashita noted that the two courses were aimed at strengthening the capacity of the SPF to improve service delivery and enhance public safety.

"The basic counterinsurgency course is aimed at equipping the participants with the necessary knowledge, skills and attitudes that will enable them to effectively counterinsurgency activities in their areas of operation and Somalia at large," the AMISOM officer noted.

SSP Kashita said the objective of the women and child protection course was aimed at enhancing participants' capabilities to effectively protect vulnerable groups, especially women and children, in a post conflict environment.

Brig. Afrah, the SPF Deputy Commissioner, noted that the training courses were part of efforts to empower the Somali police by equipping them with the necessary knowledge and skills needed to effectively secure the country.

"Our programme today concerns two training courses. One group will be trained on issues of child abuse and the other on countering insurgency and the knowledge they will acquire from this training will be useful. All children in Somalia must be protected and countering insurgency is crucial," Deputy SPF Commissioner observed.

SSP Kashita reiterated AMISOM police's commitment to supporting and rebuilding the SPF into a credible institution, capable of discharging its duties in line with internationally acceptable standards.

"The implementation of the two courses being officially opened today is a clear demonstration of continuous efforts by AMISOM police in fulfilling its mandate of assisting in the re-activation of the Somali State/ Federal Police Forces by building various capacities through training and development programs," he stated.