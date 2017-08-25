Kenya: Counties Need to Devolop Talent - Onsika

Former Harambee Stars striker Elijah Onsika has appealed to Kisii Governor James Ongwae and his Nyamira counterpart John Nyagarama to ensure they appoint qualified professionals to their sports ministries.

Onsika, also a Confederation of African Football (Caf) instructor and coach, said the sports ministry required the expertise of professionals with a sporting background who could properly manage the lucrative industry.

"For proper management of sports facilities and talents in the Gusii region, we need the governors to appoint individuals with a track record in sports activities and management," said Onsika, who played for Shabana FC and Kisumu Posta.

He said sports is a major source of income for talented youth and remains an assured channel of economic empowerment for the residents.

"Youth are making millions in successful sports careers including football careers across Europe and Asia and if we properly manage our talent resource in the Gusii region, we can lift many families out of poverty," Onsika told Nation Sport.

He said previous departmental bosses had taken little interest in the development of sports facilities in the counties, due to lack of a focused and innovative talent management policy.

"It is quite unfortunate that our county administration is yet to formulate a proper talent management policy that will enable us to facilitate the development and exposure of sport talent."

"We need to hold county sports days and invite scouts to spot the potential in our youth for further training and exploitation on the global arena," said Onsika.

He singled out the stalled Gusii Stadium renovation project which has so far been allocated Sh50 million worth of county funds as a major obstacle to football development.

Governor Ongwae announced a Sh50 million allocation for the stadium's renovation in 2014 when he inaugurated the facility's renovation project, which is incomplete up to date.