Kenya: Ngirici Unhappy With Waiguru 'For Not Recognising Her'

Kirinyaga Woman Representative-elect Purity Wangui Ngirici has hit out at the Governor Anne Waiguru, accusing her of disrespecting her.

The embattled Ms Ngirici tore into Ms Waiguru "for refusing to recognise her as the leader who mentored her when she joined politics".

"Respect is two-way traffic and if Ms Waiguru does not respect me as as a duly elected leader or as her mentor, then I will not also recognise her," she told Nation by phone.

Ms Ngirici explained that she could not attend the inauguration ceremony of Ms Waiguru on Tuesday because she was not happy with her.

HUMILIATED

The politician recalled how Ms Waiguru's supporters humiliated her soon after she was declared the winner at St Michael's Girls Primary School in Kerugoya.

"When I was declared the winner of the seat by the county returning officer, Ms Waiguru's supporters burst into songs as they mocked me.

"Ms Waiguru who was also announced the winner of the gubernatorial seat was present and did not stop her supporters from mocking me. I was very annoyed," said Ms Ngirici.

She continued: "If you were me, would you have dared to attend the swearing in ceremony of Ms Waiguru?"

SKIPPED CEREMONY

The woman rep also said she skipped the ceremony after learning that some people had been planted at the venue to boo her.

"My intelligence informed me that there was a plan to humiliate me once again and that is why I failed to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Ms Waiguru," she added.

She also claimed that Ms Waiguru is fearing her because she (Ngirici) is the most popular politician in the region.

"I [got] more votes than any other politician in the region and Ms Waiguru knows very well that I'm the most popular political leader," said Ms Ngirici, a well-known tycoon who stunned everyone by using a helicopter to woo voters throughout the campaign period.

Ms Ngirici said she and her husband were the ones who prevailed upon Ms Waiguru to contest for governorshipp and supported her for the first time with their resources.

"After sacrificing too much to have Ms Waiguru elected, she is now turning against me," she lamented.

Ms Ngirici denied that she fell out with Ms Waiguru after they disagreed on power sharing formula.

"I'm not interested in sharing power with the new governor. All what I want is respect and if she continues undermining me she will know that I'm an elected leader who does not fear anyone," she said.

MOSES KURIA

Ms Ngirici has come under scathing attack from other leaders for allegedly undermining Governor Waiguru.

Outspoken Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria accused Ms Ngirici of going round the region fighting Ms Waiguru.

Speaking during Ms Waiguru's inauguration ceremony, Mr Kuria lashed out at Mrs Ngirici and told her to leave Ms Waiguru alone to fulfil her pre-election pledges to the residents who catapulted her to power.

"Ms Ngirici has started undermining the newly elected governor even before she settles down to work. This is very unfair. She should stop what she is doing immediately," said Mr Kuria during the ceremony attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

The seemingly angry Mr Kuria wondered how Ms Waiguru would discharge her duties effectively if Ms Ngirici does not give her time to do so.

The Deputy President congratulated Ms Waiguru for being one of three women elected as governors in Kenya and asked local leaders to support her.

"Leaders should stop throwing stones at Ms Waiguru. They should give her time to prove whether she can perform or not," said Mr Ruto.