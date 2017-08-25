23 August 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Nyanza-Lac - 13 Suspected Cases of Cholera Detected

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lorraine Josiane Manishatse

Thirteen suspected cases of Cholera have been recorded in Nyanza-Lac Commune of Makamba southern province of Burundi since 18 August. Nyanza-Lac residents say the lack of clean water for the past two weeks is the main cause of the disease.

All 13 suspected cases of cholera are receiving treatment in Bukeye Adventist Health Center, said the director of Nyanza-Lac health district, Désiré Nibizi. He also said the situation is stabilized for the moment. "The level of contamination has significantly reduced," said Nibizi.

Cholera patients come from the localities of Mvugo, Bukeye, Kazirabageni, Nyabutare and Nyanza-Lac urban zone, located on the shores of Lake Tanganyika also bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Nyanza-Lac inhabitants say cholera outbreak is due to the recurrent problems of access to drinking water. "We have just spent two weeks without water. We are forced to use water from Lake Tanganyika, "says one inhabitant of Nyanza-Lac.

Nibizi calls on the population to avoid drinking water from Lake Tanganyika without boiling it.

On 22 August, the administration, health services and all water stakeholders held a meeting to solve the problem of water shortage in Nyanza-Lac, the director of Nyanza-Lac health district told Iwacu. "We concluded that all public water taps in Nyanza-Lac will start providing water from this 23 August," he said.

On 19 August, the acting governor of South Kivu in DRC, Gabriel Kalonda Mbulu declared the cholera epidemic in his province. From January to August 2017, more than 2700 cases were recorded including 22 deaths, he said.

Burundi

Which Uprona Should Participate in Negotiations?

Uprona wing not recognized by the government claims its place in the on-going negotiations. Other Uprona wings'… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.