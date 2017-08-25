Sudan: President Assistant Receives Governor East Darfur State

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmud on Wednesday received the governor of East Darfur State, Anas Omar who briefed him on the situation in the state and the process of collecting unlicensed firearms at all localities, via the regular forces.

The governor pointed out in press statement following the meeting that the campaign was of huge impact in achieving stability and security in the various communities in the state. He said people have welcomed the campaign and considered themselves partners in the campaign and the process.