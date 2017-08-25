Nigeria: Delta to Launch Non-Stop Service From Lagos to New York

Delta Air Lines has announced the launching of a three weekly nonstop flights from Lagos to New York-JFK, effective March 25, 2018. When combined with the existing four-times a week nonstop service to Atlanta, Delta will offer a daily operation from Nigeria to its US hubs.

The announcement comes as the airline prepares to celebrate 10 years of service to Nigeria in December and remains the only carrier to offer nonstop service between Nigeria and the United States. Delta will operate both its New York-JFK and Atlanta routes using Airbus 330-200 aircraft, which are equipped with Wi-Fi and feature 34 fully flat-bed seats in the Delta One cabin.

"Nigeria has been a strategically important market for Delta over the past 10 years and a mainstay in our African network," said Dwight James, Delta's Senior Vice President Transatlantic. "As we look ahead to the next decade, we are improving the product offering with the A330 and increasing the number of seats from Lagos."

Delta's Lagos to New York-JFK flight would operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and the return on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Night-time departures from Lagos have been scheduled to offer customers easy connections to more than 60 onward destinations via Delta's New York-JFK hub including Boston, Washington, Baltimore and Chicago.