Uganda: Registrar Admits to Giving Away Land in Kijjabijo Wetland

On Wednesday, EMMANUEL BAMWITE, a senior registrar at the ministry of lands, appeared before the commission of inquiry into land matters and admitted flouting procedure in issuing land titles for at least 1,000 acres of Kijjabijo wetland in Wakiso.

Louella Ataro, another registrar at the ministry, had earlier testified that she queried the files but later learnt that Bamwite went ahead to issue the titles. Ali Twaha captured Bamwite's cross-examination led by commission lead counsel, Ebert Byenkya.

Byenkya: Please restate your name for the record?

Bamwite: My name is Emmanuel Bamwite. I work with the ministry of Lands as a senior registrar of titles, but formerly sitting at Wakiso office.

Byenkya: When did you start working with the registrar of titles?

Bamwite: I don't remember the date exactly but it was in May 2011 under Kamuli local government. Upon recruitment, I was forwarded to the office of the commissioner under ministry of Lands.

Byenkya: You said at some point you were carrying out these duties in Wakiso?

Bamwite: Yes. I worked in Wakiso from December 2015 till end of July 2017.

Byenkya: We are investigating a matter concerning titles which were issued in an area called Kijjabijo. We have been listening to various testimonies in respect to this matter, including a testimony of a lady called Louella Ataro. Do you know her?

Bamwite: Yes. She is my workmate.

Byenkya: It transpired that Ataro issued one title in that area which is Block 170 plot 67 in Kijjabijo. But it also transpired that a number of other titles were issued and it appears they were issued by you. Would you confirm that?

Bamwite: My lord, I agree with the statement. They were around seven titles which I issued on Block 170 Kijjabijo.

Byenkya: What were the circumstances under which you issued those titles?

Bamwite: My lord, at some point, I had a chat with the principal land officer, Satya Mangusho. I had gone to his office to consult him on something. Then, in the course of the discussion, he told me that he had received a complaint in respect of some land in Kijjabijo. The complaint, according to him, was delay of issuance of the titles. I told him I can look at the files and see what the problem was.

Byenkya: Are we talking about the file for Block 170?

Bamwite: Yes, my lord.

Byenkya: You said you had a conversation with the principal land officer; just tell us how you two relate?

Bamwite: I am a senior registrar of titles. But the principal land officer has a role to play in the process of titling.

Byenkya: What is his role?

Bamwite: He reviews files which are submitted from the district and forwards. He also does indexing according to the new system which we use. Either him or the senior land officer carry out those roles of indexing files; then after confirming that everything is ok, they forward for the titling process to the registrar.

Byenkya: But he is not your superior in terms of registration of titles. Is he?

Bamwite: He is not my superior; that is a different section.

Byenkya: And, therefore, he has no control over your activities as registrar of titles.

Bamwite: He does not have control but we work in consultation because the process starts with him.

Byenkya: I just want to know who we should hold responsible for a title coming out. And in this case of the registrar of titles and land management officer, who would legally hold responsibility?

Bamwite: My lord, titling in this case is a process which involves different players.

Byenkya: You have already told us that and you have told us his roles. Just don't take us too far. Between the two of you, who issues the titles and who takes responsibility?

Bamwite: The registrar issues the title.

Byenkya: In that case, that would be you?

Bamwite: Yes, my lord.

Byenkya: You said he issued you these files to look at, what did you see when the files came to you?

Bamwite: I noted something. They were instructions to prepare a title signed by him. Then, there was also a letter. Unfortunately, I don't have a copy with me.

Byenkya: You have copies there [on your table]. I am looking, for example, at the titles for Block 170, plot 674. And I am looking at the documents which are included in this file. I see a letter from Satya Mangusho, and it's an internal memo addressed to the senior registrar of titles. Is that you?

Bamwite: One of them, my lord.

Byenkya: And it is dated February 22, 2016. And it's a request to issue a freehold title. And when I read, it says: "Please issue a freehold title in respect of the above as approved by Wakiso district land board." Is that the document you are referring to?

Bamwite: This is the final instruction which comes, my lord.

Byenkya: And then I see a deed plan. That's all I can see in the file.

Bamwite: Unfortunately, the way they came in maybe I can explain it. I wasn't able to carry the documents because the sermons I received were in respect of Bukasa cemetery [land dispute] and I was coming from upcountry. However, this is one of the letters but there are other documents on file.

Byenkya: But this is the same I see in respect to all the other titles issued. If you turn to plot 677 again, you will see a letter from Satya, a deed plan and that's it.

Bamwite: But they are not all. Some of the documents are not here.

Byenkya: But let us look at Satya status. Is he a member of the district land board?

Bamwite: He is not.

Byenkya: So, the only letter we see is originating from within your own office?

Bamwite: Yes, my lord.

Byenkya: It is not from the district land board.

Bamwite: Yes.

Byenkya: But who offers freeholds? Is it your office or the district land board?

Bamwite: The board offers after granting the land officer at the ministry. Then the land officer at the ministry instructs.

Byenkya: Before you get a freehold, you first apply for it from the district land board. I see that Satya refers to a minute. But is the minute enough for you to create a title?

Bamwite: In most cases, what happens is that one of the issues we look at is the minute.

Byenkya: But could you legally act on a minute unless you had a formal offer of freehold from the district land board to the person who was trying to get a title?

Bamwite: Essentially the offer is a must.

Byenkya: Now in all of these seven titles, you did not have any offers from the district land board. Did you?

Bamwite: I didn't have.

Byenkya: If I got you correctly, you said the offer is a must.

Bamwite: Yes, my lord.

Byenkya: In light of the fact that you reviewed this as you had promised Satya, you would have known that there is no offer in any of these files.

Bamwite: Yes my lord. I noticed later when I got the file and I went back to him. I told him that I don't see the offer on the files. He said that these files had issues, so, he decided to take it upon himself as the principal to act on the files and instruct basing on the files and the minute available.

Commissioner Fredrick Ruhindi: I also wanted to get clarification on this minute issue. Was it an approved minute?

Bamwite: My lord, in most cases, the minute of the sitting is entered on form four and they attach a minute of the copy highlighting. So, in most cases we take that as information coming from the board.

Byenkya: In any case, in this file, we do not see the minute apart from Satya's reference to the minute. But assuming the minute is there, there is no letter of lease offer from the district land board. On what legal basis would Mr Satya make an offer of a freehold in the absence of an offer from the district land board?

Bamwite: I believe there was no legal basis, my lord. But when I saw it, I went back to him...

Byenkya: But it doesn't matter what he told you. You are the senior registrar of titles. That's why I asked whose responsibility it is to issue titles. So, why did you go ahead to issue titles when there was no offer of a freehold?

Bamwite: When I looked at the documents at a later point, I realized that me personally, there was an error due to the fact that that offer was not on file. Though, initially I had taken Satya's word and the documents on file as the basis to issue that title.

Byenkya: Satya had told you earlier that there was a complaint about delay. Don't you think delay was justified when there was no offer?

Bamwite: Unfortunately, I didn't look at the complaint itself to know the gist of the complaint.

Byenkya: Satya had told you that somebody had been complaining about delay. If you had done your job properly, you would have said this file cannot proceed, that there is a good reason for it to be delayed because it does not have a necessary offer.

Bamwite: I concede to that, my lord.

Byenkya: Would you take responsibility for issuing these titles yourself without an offer from the district land board.

Bamwite: Yes my lord.

Byenkya: And these titles were issued in a protected area. It's not that you just gave out freehold titles, but you gave out titles to land that was constitutionally protected. Do you understand the seriousness of what you did?

Bamwite: My lord, on all those files, there was a report from the area land committee which stated in part that the land was not a gazetted area. When I looked at it in terms of the gazetting, it was either a forest or a wetland. And when I saw that letter, I believed that it wasn't.

Byenkya: Your colleague Ataro testified earlier that she issued one title but in her case, at least she had an offer from the district land board. She also said these same titles, the ones you eventually issued, the papers were brought to her and she rejected them. She said she made comments indicating the reasons why she rejected them, including that there was no offer. Maybe now you can give us your explanation.

Bamwite: The practice with the office of titles is that when you query a file, you write on top that there is a problem. And with the recent system that we use, we also have a provision that we use to comment and I can honestly tell this commission that I wouldn't have proceeded if those comments were there. I stand to be corrected because I didn't see any of these comments anywhere.

Byenkya: I think one finds it very difficult to believe that you are willing to overlook the absence of the offer anyway. Why would her comments deter you if you were willing to proceed with the absence of the offer from the district land board anyway?

Bamwite: On the issue of the offer, as I said, I conceded I was misled somehow.

Commissioner Robert Ssebunya: Misled by who?

Bamwite: My lord, I took the discussion we had with my principal land officer and unfortunately I went ahead and proceeded with the issuance of the title, which I apologize.

Byenkya: In the absence of an offer, why should we not think that you were not motivated by other considerations?

Bamwite: I was not in any way involved in corrupt tendencies in this whole process. It was just unfortunate that I relied so much on my principal's instructions. Otherwise, when the files came to me, I didn't have any knowledge. I had not got any information from anywhere that there was a problem.

Byenkya: The only information that you needed is the file in front of you. The file itself was shouting that there is a big problem. If you cannot see such a loud warning, then why shouldn't we think that you deliberately blinded yourself to these warnings?

Bamwite: My lord, I can still state that I was not involved in any corrupt tendencies. I did it but I apologize. It was very unfortunate for me because all the information surrounding the file, I didn't have it.

Byenkya: Why would we think that this was an isolated case because it would appear to me, either you were so easily influenced that you are very happy to overlook procedure and it seems it's something you have done so many times.

Bamwite: No, my lord.

Byenkya: Why would the commission believe you since you issued seven titles in one single transaction and you were there [at Wakiso land office] for one and half years. So, why shouldn't we be concerned that this is something you have made a practice of doing?

Bamwite: It's very unfortunate. At least for the time I have been in the office of lands, I stand to be corrected but such cases have not appeared to me. I have always done my work diligently and it was one of the unfortunate incidences.

Ssebunya: Have you just realized you made a mistake?

Bamwite: I realized it when the commission visited Wakiso district.

Ssebunya: What steps did you take to cause cancellation of these titles if you want this commission to believe you?

Bamwite: When I got that information, I met the commissioner land registration, [Robert] Opio. We had a meeting and we agreed that we start the process of cancellation of these titles. I left the files with him.