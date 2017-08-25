Africa: Curbing Aids in Africa - UNAIDS, Startimes Group Discuss Innovative Strategies

Beijing — Both sides are determined to ease access to AIDS prevention and treatment information.

Following the signing on May 12, 2017 in the Chinese capital, Beijing, of a Memorandum Of Understanding between United Nations AIDS, UNAIDS and Chinese media giant, StarTimes Group to help end the pandemic in Africa, the two sides have continued discussions in pursuit of this goal. Both sides committed to work together to increase HIV awareness and reduce stigma and discrimination against people living with the disease through StarTimes digital television programmes in Africa.

The first follow-up meeting held on August 17, 2017 in Beijing with the two sides exploring ways and means of cooperation to help eliminate the impact of AIDS in Africa. The discussions involved partners such as Bundesliga, China-Africa Business Council and the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS.

Pang Xinxing, President of StarTimes Group, told the meeting that its Uganda branch and the UNAIDS Uganda office have agreed on a detailed work plan to promote the anti-AIDS campaign in the country. Meanwhile, StarTimes and UNAIDS will next month donate digital TV signal reception equipment to HIV clinics in Zambia to enable health workers and patients to watch awareness programmes. "We are honoured to work with UNAIDS to shoulder this mission. Let's move towards the global common goal of ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030," Pang Xinxing noted.

"The challenges we have today are more difficult than those we used to face. Prevention doesn't work for people left behind. These people are difficult to reach and live in difficult conditions," said Michel Sidibé, UNAIDS Executive Director and United Nations Under Secretary-General. He said UNAIDS' collaboration with StarTimes will help find new ways to communicate information on HIV prevention. Sidibé added that the strategy entails using modern communication to influence people to have better access to services and acquire knowledge and knowhow on AIDS prevention and treatment.