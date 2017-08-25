25 August 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Bottom Placed City Fire Chilombo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Paul Mwitwa

Bottom placed City of Lusaka has fired their second coach this season after parting ways with Hector Chilombo.

Chilombo took over from Elijah Chikwanda in the middle of the first half the season but has also been shown the door.

City of Lusaka has only won two matches out of 24 matches with, six draws and 16 losses.

Below is a statement from City of Lusaka.

City of Lusaka Football Club have parted company with coaches Hector Chilombo and Davy Musole by mutual consent.

Chilombo signed a six-month performance- based contract in May with Yamoto.

He replaced veteran coach Elijah Chikwanda.

We would like to sincerely thank the duo for their services rendered to the club and wish them success in their future endeavours.

Italian coaches, Roberto Landi and Peppe Macca, who were engaged early this month will remain in charge of the team as it fights to avoid relegation.

On behalf of City of Lusaka Football Club:

ALEX BASOPO NJOVU

Club Executive Committee Member/Communications Manager

Zambia

Bravo Wada for Including U-20 Stars

Coach Wedson Nyirenda has gone some way in ensuring that he meets soccer fans halfway by acceding to their demands of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.