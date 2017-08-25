Kenya: Nyong'o Sacks 14 Chief Officers, Says He's Within the Law

Photo: Robert Ngugi/Daily Nation

Government Spokesman Eric Kiraithe during a press conference in Nairobi. Kiraithe called on the county bosses not to arbitrarily sack and hire workers as they take office.

Kisumu — Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang' Nyong'o has relieved 14 Chief Officers and notified directors to take over until substantial officers are hired.

Nyong'o has also sent home nine County Executive Committee members.

He says his office received a letter from the Council of Governors stating that the Constitution allows governors to come in with a new set of officers upon assuming office.

Nyong'o says the law stipulates that the chief officers are not permanent and pensionable.

He says that the Public Service Board will immediately start the process of recruiting new Chief Officers.

Addressing a press conference in his office, Nyong'o said the Chief Officers exiting may be recalled to answer to any audit query arising in their portfolios.

He says the outgoing Chief Officers will hand over to the directors in their respective departments to act.