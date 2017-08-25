24 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nyong'o Sacks 14 Chief Officers, Says He's Within the Law

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Robert Ngugi/Daily Nation
Government Spokesman Eric Kiraithe during a press conference in Nairobi. Kiraithe called on the county bosses not to arbitrarily sack and hire workers as they take office.
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang' Nyong'o has relieved 14 Chief Officers and notified directors to take over until substantial officers are hired.

Nyong'o has also sent home nine County Executive Committee members.

He says his office received a letter from the Council of Governors stating that the Constitution allows governors to come in with a new set of officers upon assuming office.

Nyong'o says the law stipulates that the chief officers are not permanent and pensionable.

He says that the Public Service Board will immediately start the process of recruiting new Chief Officers.

Addressing a press conference in his office, Nyong'o said the Chief Officers exiting may be recalled to answer to any audit query arising in their portfolios.

He says the outgoing Chief Officers will hand over to the directors in their respective departments to act.

More on This

Atwoli Warns Governors Over Sacking Officials

Operations at the Siaya County headquarters were Tuesday paralysed after angry youth blocked a number of employees from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.