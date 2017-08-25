Kenya: Kiambu Woman Rep Apologises for Opposing MP Salary Cuts

Kiambu's new Woman Rep Gathoni wa Muchomba was on Thursday forced to withdraw her remarks opposing reduction of MPs' pay and allowances by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

She further apologised to her constituents, President Kenyatta and her Jubilee Party after an uproar from angry supporters and Kiambu voters who accused her of greed.

The electorate also accused Ms Muchomba of disrespecting them through her remarks and initiated a petition to block her from being sworn-in.

The former popular vernacular radio host spent most of the day on Thursday trying to undo her mistake which risks ruining her trip to Parliament after an unsuccessful bid in 2013.

"After deep soul searching and as a God-fearing servant-leader, I realise that I have let down the people of Kiambu who put their trust in me.

And I will do everything in my power to learn from this regrettable mistake and gain back their trust. Therefore, I withdraw the comment and commit to continue to serve you diligently and abide by the SRC salary scales without questioning," she said at a press conference at Phoenicia Hotel, Kiambu.

CREATED ANGER

The incoming Woman Rep added that her remarks created anger, rage and protests.

During the Wednesday interview on NTV, Ms Muchomba, who garnered 922,829 votes in the election, said she was in support of demands by some MPs who were rejecting any move to lower their salaries.

"I want to be paid well, I worked, I fought it out to be a Member of Parliament. I campaigned and used my resources ...I want to be paid well. I want to be honoured for who I am and what I have been able to achieve," she said in the interview, sparking fury among her electorate, who used unkind words against her.

ANGRY VOTERS

The angry voters, apart from bashing and trolling her on county Facebook and WhatsApp groups, also created a Telegram group dubbed "Kiambu against greed" where her conduct and possible recalling was discussed for the better part of Thursday.

Ms Muchomba sought to undo the damage in an interview on Citizen TV's breakfast show and later in the evening at the press conference.

On the contrary, Jubilee MPs Ng'ang'a King'ara (Ruiru) and Moses Kuria (Gatundu South) castigated those demanding a pay rise, saying leaders should not seek elective posts with a view to make money.

She made an U-turn on the matter, saying she would accept whatever amount the Sarah Serem-led commission shall set because a leader does not need money to work.