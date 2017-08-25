23 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher Briefed On Overall Situations in North Darfur State

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal has outlined that the collection of firearms in Darfur represents top priority to the government to make Darfur free of arms in a short time.

Al-Basher who met, Wednesday, at his office, in the Presidential Palace, the Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, Abdul Wahid Yousef, gave directives for maintaining security and stability and to deal firmly with any phenomenon that undermines stability in the state.

Yousef said in press statements that he briefed President Al-Basher on the overall situations in the state, stability of security and political situations and the implementation of development and services projects.

