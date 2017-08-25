Sudan: Minister for Presidency Affairs Heads Meeting of the Follow Up Committee

Khartoum — The Minister of the Presidency of the Republic, Dr Fadul Abdalla Fadul, on Wednesday chaired the meeting of the Higher Follow up Committee on Business Performance in the Sudan, where the meeting reviewed the performance of the previous technical committee.

It also discussed the work method and the performance of the working group in line with the indices distributed by the World Bank and the report prediction of the Sudan position within the report which the World Bank issues next October.

The meeting discussed the need to better and facilitate the business performance and services provision for the people and speeding up the computerization of the government business and of making use of the 3epericments by some neighbor.