23 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Deputy Chairman of Chin's State Council to Arrive Country Friday

Khartoum — The Chinese Vice Premier of the State Council Jan Au LI, is due to arrive Khartoum, next Friday, in a two days official visit, in response to an invitation from the First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Salih.

Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrhim Ghandour said in a statement to SUNA, that the visit of the high level Chinese official comes for the enhancement of the strategic relation between the Sudan and China, to confirm the strong relations that witness continuous progress in framework of the economic partnership between the two countries, and to make more consultations the boosting coordination in the regional international arenas.

Ghandour added that a joint talks would be held at the Republican Palace between the FVP and the visiting Chinese official in presence of the concerned ministers in both sides, to discuss the economic, cultural and other relations, and ways to develop them to reach level of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Sudan's ministers would hold meetings with their Chinese counterparts in separate sittings for more discussion to the programs of projects of the bilateral cooperation in framework of the partnership's goals.

The FM noted that this historical and important visit reaffirms the strength and depth of the relations of friendship and cooperation between Sudan and China, pointing to the government great concern and attention on the visit, adding that Mr. Jan Au LI will meet with the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omar Al-Bashir, conveying a message from the Chinese President Xi Jinping stressing the keenness and commitment of the leaders of the two countries on the objectives and projects of the strategic partnership agreement signed by the two leaders in Beijing in 2015.

