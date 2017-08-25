23 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Mauta'az Asserts Double of Efforts to Realize (Zero Thirst Program)

Khartoum — The Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, Mouta'az Musa Abdalla, has asserted the doubling of efforts to implement the state's program of (zero thirst), lauding the unit of dams implementation for its efforts for the accomplishment of development projects , and infrastructure in country.

During his enlightenment meeting with workers of the dams unit, Mouta'az explained that the 1000 plan of the ministry targets the water resources sector, the national projects irrigation, the increase of electricity generation, besides the implementation of the state's program of (zero thirst), announcing that the year 2020 would witness the end of thirst at the country's cities and rural areas.

The ministry's State Minister, and the General Director of the dam's implementation unit, have revealed readiness to implement the plan set for the realization of the (zero thirst program).

It is worth noting that the zero thirst program was included in the President of the Republic, election program, where the unit of dam's implementation is working to implement it via the 1000 days plan targeting the implementation of 7500 projects that would be completed in the year 2020.

