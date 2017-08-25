23 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher Chairs Meeting of Higher Committee to Follow Up Implementation of Dialogue Outcomes

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, on Wednesday chaired the meeting of the Higher Committee assigned to follow up implementation of the outcomes of the National Dialogue.

The committee heard a report on the implementation of the outcomes of the National Dialogue on federal, state and legislative councils and the related arrangements concluded during the past period.

The First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, LT Gen Bakri Hassan Salih presented a report on the implementation of the dialogue outcomes as the national accord government is considered the most important mechanism for the implementation of the recommendations, referring to setting up of four committees for this purpose.

He underlined that the recommendations were discussed within the context of the state's comprehensive national strategy and adjusted to the five years Economic Reform Program.

The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed said in press statements that the meeting was briefved on strengthening of peace in Darfur through the Firearms and unlicensed vehicles Collection Campaign.

He underlined that the meeting, further, reviewed the next step in the implementation of the National Diialogue which will focus on holding an integrated dialogue on the constitution, in and outside the country.

