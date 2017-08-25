Sudan: Omani Delegation Discusses Investment in Animal Husbandry, Meat Industry

Khartoum — The Minister of Animal Resources , Bushara Jouma'a Arour, met, Wednesday, at his office the visiting Omani delegation, with support of the youth activities in the framework of the 2020 initiative, to discuss aspects of investment in the field of animal husbandry and the meat industry, both red and white and the fish farming.
The minister has discussed with visiting delegation aspects of joint cooperation, stressing that the ministry encourages investors and the private sector to enter into smart partnerships, praising the role of the youth initiative in supporting stability, encouraging youth and increasing production.