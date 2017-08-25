23 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudanese-Swedish Relations Discussed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour met, Wednesday, in the context of his current visit to Stockholm, the Swedish Foreign Minister, Margot Wallstrom, in the presence of Sudan Ambassador to Sweden, Mahgoub Osman, the Director of European Department in the Foreign Ministry, Yousef Al-Kurdofani and the Official Responsible for Sweden File, Advisor, Faisal Abdul Azim.

The meeting discussed means for promoting relations between the two countries, developments of situations in Sudan and Sudan's role in realization of peace and stability in the region.

The Swedish minister has welcomed the visit and e3xpressed desire to develop cooperation between Sudan and her country in all fields.

Meanwhile, Prof. Ghandour met the Swedish businessmen and reviewed with them encouragement of cooperation in trade and investment fields.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.