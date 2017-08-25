Sudanese-Swedish Relations Discussed

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour met, Wednesday, in the context of his current visit to Stockholm, the Swedish Foreign Minister, Margot Wallstrom, in the presence of Sudan Ambassador to Sweden, Mahgoub Osman, the Director of European Department in the Foreign Ministry, Yousef Al-Kurdofani and the Official Responsible for Sweden File, Advisor, Faisal Abdul Azim.

The meeting discussed means for promoting relations between the two countries, developments of situations in Sudan and Sudan's role in realization of peace and stability in the region.

The Swedish minister has welcomed the visit and e3xpressed desire to develop cooperation between Sudan and her country in all fields.

Meanwhile, Prof. Ghandour met the Swedish businessmen and reviewed with them encouragement of cooperation in trade and investment fields.