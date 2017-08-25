23 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chadian PM Praises Visit to Sudan

Khartoum — The Chadian Prime Minister, Albert Pahimi Padacké, has praised his visit to the Sudan, stressing that the visit has achieved its goals, noting that the visit comes in context of the friendship and good neighborhood relations between the Sudan and Chad that gains concern from the leaderships of the two countries, President Omer Al Bashir and Idriss Debbi.

In the joint press conference he held with the Vice President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman at Khartoum airport in conclusion of his visit to the country, he pointed out that the relations between the two countries are comprehensive and deeply rooted, targeting cooperation in different fields, particularly the political and security ones for boosting the two countries peace and security.

"Our visit to Sudan comes for the interest of the peoples of the two countries through the economic activities of businessmen of Sudan and Chad", Pahimi noted, stressing that invitations were extended to the Sudanese businessmen to invest in chad, indicating that chad will provide them with all facilitations and guarantees.

The Chaidan Prime Minister, Mr. Albert Pahimi Padacké, has extended thanks to the Sudan's peoples and government for the good hospitability and reception, and concern over the visits goals.

