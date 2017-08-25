Sudan: VP - Sudanese Chadian Relations Are Strategic

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman has described the Sudanese-Chadian bilateral relations as strategic, referring that the visit of the Chadian Prime Minister to Sudan comes in the context of strengthening the strategic relations and widening the economic interests between Sudan and Chad.

The VP, in the joint press conference with the Chadian Prime Minister, held in Khartoum airport, before the departure of the Chadian Premier and the accompanied delegation, Wednesday, has lauded the strong relations between the leaderships of the two countries.

Hassabo underlined that the two sides, during the visit, agreed on joint cooperation and joint meetings between the ministries in the two countries.

Hassabo described the visit as historical, important and successful.