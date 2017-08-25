Sudan: Chadian PM Concludes Visit to Country

Khartoum — The Chadian Prime Minister, Albert Pahimi Padacké, has concluded his three days official visit to the country, during which he met with the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al -Bashir at the guests house, and the first vice president of the republic, the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Salih at the council of ministers.

Chadian PM Padacké held talks the vice president of the republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman at the republican palace, visited a number sites, factories in the country, got acquainted with the Sudan's experience in different fields, especially the industrial and agricultural production domains, and held meetings with the Sudanese businessmen.

The Chadian PM has concluded his visit to the country with a joint press conference at Khartoum airport with VP Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, who with a number of the state's official have seen off farewell of the country's Chadian guest.