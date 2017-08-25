23 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chadian PM Concludes Visit to Country

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Chadian Prime Minister, Albert Pahimi Padacké, has concluded his three days official visit to the country, during which he met with the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al -Bashir at the guests house, and the first vice president of the republic, the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Salih at the council of ministers.

Chadian PM Padacké held talks the vice president of the republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman at the republican palace, visited a number sites, factories in the country, got acquainted with the Sudan's experience in different fields, especially the industrial and agricultural production domains, and held meetings with the Sudanese businessmen.

The Chadian PM has concluded his visit to the country with a joint press conference at Khartoum airport with VP Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, who with a number of the state's official have seen off farewell of the country's Chadian guest.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.