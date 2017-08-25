Sudan: President Bashir Collection of Unlicensed Firearms in Darfur a Top Priority

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir on Wednesday stressed that collection of unlicensed firearms from individuals and communities, is a top priority for the government and must go ahead until Darfur is clear of any firearms, in a short period of time

The president on Wednesday received the governor of North Darfur State, Abdul Wahid Yusuf and directed him to maintain security and stability in the state in a way that would keep stability and deal decisively with any attempts seeking to underline security and stability in the state.

He also directed that as the areas of the internally displaced persons have to be re-planned and the present situation be remedied.

The Governor of the State, Abdul Wahid, pointed out in statement following his meeting with the president that he briefed the meeting on the overall security and general situation in the state and the great stability it witnesses in the political and security fields and on the ongoing development efforts there.

He said the president has shown keenness to see a full completion of the health, services, electrify and water projects in the region.

He said the President has also instructed that expansion in the technical education must be given precedent as this would lead to the development of the state and that this was the type of education badly needed in Darfur reign and north Darfur in particular.

He said he has briefed the president on the ongoing efforts for the development projects in the state.