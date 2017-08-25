Sudan: Govt - Poland Discuss Ways to Economic Cooperation

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation, Iddris Sulieman discussed, Wednesday, at his office with the Ambassador of Poland to Sudan, resident in Cairo, Mr. Michael Morko, the ways for the development of the economic relations between the two countries, and the necessity for promoting them in all fields.

The minister has called during the meeting for benefiting from the two countries capabilities in the various economic domains, especially the agriculture, and animal resources, pointing to the Sudan keenness to establish good relations with all countries for boosting international cooperation.

The Polish ambassador, on his part has expressed his country's desire to strengthen relations between the two countries, and cooperation in the economic and investment fields.

He added that Poland is pioneer in the field of manufacture of the agriculture, irrigation and the dairy products, noting to Poland openness towards Africa according to the (Go Africa) initiative that calls for openness towered Africa in all fields.

The ambassador has lauded the investment environment in Sudan, its location in African continent and the various resources that have been attractive to investment in the country.

He invited the Sudanese party to participate in the (Polagra Food 2017) exhibition organized in Poland in the 23 of next September to benefit from the investment opportunities available between Sudan and Europe.