Africa: Nyirenda Goes Youth for Algeria Double-Header

Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda has unveiled his provisional 34-member squad for next month's FIFA World Cup Group Russia 2018 double-header against Algeria.

Chipolopolo will hosts 'Les Fennecs' on Saturday, 2 September 2017, in Lusaka before flying to Constantine three days later for the return.

Nyirenda's squad includes seven players from the jubilant U-20 squad that won the African title last March on home soil, and went on to reach the quarters of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Korea.

The septet include Russian-based striker Fashion Sakala of Spartak Moscow and Liefering duo, Patson Daka and Enoch Mwepu. The rest are midfielders Edward Chilufya of Djurgardens in Sweden, Emmanuel Banda of Belgian side, KV Oostende and defensive duo, Moses Nyondo and Boston Muchindu, on the book of local side, Nkana.

Meanwhile, captain and TP Mazembe midfielder Rainford Kalaba will miss the two-legged affair due to suspension, whilst club-mate Nathan Sinkala and burly forward Collins Mbesuma were overlooked.

Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene of African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa will captain the Chipolopolo for the Algeria double-header.

In a related development, Nyirenda has included 19 players who were prominent in Zambia's successful Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya 2018 qualifying campaign.

Chipolopolo enter camp on Sunday, 27 August 2017 in Lusaka ahead of the match at National Heroes Stadium.

The 2012 African champions are tied with Algeria on one point apiece after two matches, five shy of leaders Nigeria. Cameroon has two points.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa),Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos)

Defenders: Donashano Malama, Moses Nyondo, Boston Muchindu (all Nkana), Roderick Kabwe (Ajax Cape Town, South Africa), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco), Isaac Shamujompa, Billy Mutale (both Power Dynamos), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Webster Mulenga (Red Arrows), Stopilla Sunzu (Arsenal Tula, Russia), Fackson Kapumbu, Simon Silwimba (both Zesco United)

Midfielders: Kondwani Mtonga, John Chingandu, Misheck Chaila (all Zesco United), Emmanuel Banda (KV Oostende, Belgium), Enock Mwepu (Liefering, Austria), Edward Chilfuya (Djugardens, Sweden), Ernest Mbewe, Augustine Mulenga (both Zanaco), Fwayo Tembo, Clatous Chama(both Lusaka Dynamos)

Forwards: Patson Daka (Liefering, Austria), Brian Mwila (Platinum Stars, South Africa), Martin Phiri, Alex Ngonga (both Power Dynamos), Fashion Sakala (Spartak Moscow, Russia)