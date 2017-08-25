Zambia: Bravo Wada for Including U-20 Stars

opinion

Coach Wedson Nyirenda has gone some way in ensuring that he meets soccer fans halfway by acceding to their demands of including U-20 players in the senior national team that will face Algeria on September 2 at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Nyirenda has also gone some way by including players that he had side-lined due to disciplinary reasons. The former national team star has brought back Fwayo Tembo, Clatous Chama and Billy Mutale following a public outcry.

He has also brought in the U-20 stars in Fashion Sakala, Enock Mwepu, Patson Daka, Emmanuel Banda and Edward Chilufya that has hyped up the fixture against Algeria.

Understandably Nyirenda has not been working under the most favourable conditions but has delivered on key targets so far.

Nyirenda has qualified the local players to the CHAN tournament and also reached the Cosafa Castle Cup finals with a modest squad.

Now with fans never satisfied with his efforts, Nyirenda has budged and given the people their wish to have the U-20 players for the high level World Cup qualifier against Algeria. While we appreciate the hype around these exciting youngsters, it could be a fallacy to imagine they could just be thrown in the deep end of the pool and come out riding in shining armour.

It is never quite like that in the game of football especially that any one mistake could kill these youngsters forever. The same band that has been rooting for their inclusion could turn out to boo them. They should be handled very delicately as the call ups could be a make or break moment.

The soccer-fan like romanticism with the U-20 story could draw a wedge between the senior players and the youngsters.

Otherwise we stand with the Chipolopolo as they prepare for the most crucial five days of their Russia 2018 World Cup campaign facing Algeria on September 2 and 5 respectively.

Kudos to Wada for having budged to fan's wishes and will have the task of mastering the winning formula with a blend of youth and experience.