East Africa: Rwanda Set to Host CECAFA Women's Challenge Cup

Rwanda will host this year's Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Women's Challenge Cup in November, Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) president, Vincent Nzamwita, has announced.

"After a meeting held in Kenya last weekend, CECAFA also gave Kenya the go ahead to host the Men's Senior Challenge Cup. We had a meeting with other football heads in the region," he added.

However, Nzamwita said a final confirmation will be reached after consultation with the Ministry of Sports and Culture.

Meanwhile, Burundi is also expected to the CECAFA U-17 Championship next year after an eight-year hiatus.

In the last two years, CECAFA made up of countries from Central and East Africa has failed to organize its two main annual competitions, the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup and the CECAFA Club Championship.

The members include Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zanzibar.