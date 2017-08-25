23 August 2017

Malawi - Silver Strikers Maintain Unbeaten Run

Silver Strikers maintained their unbeaten run after beating city rivals, Civil Sporting Club 2-1, on Sunday, 20 August 2017, at 15,000-seater Civo Stadium to claim the Lilongwe bragging rights.

The win saw Silver extend their unbeaten status to 14 games with one game to wind up the first round of the 16-club Malawian top flight.

Silver lead the standings with 32 points, one ahead of deposed leaders Be Forward Wanderers who were not in action over the weekend.

During the Lilongwe derby, Matthew Sibale put Silver ahead deep in the first-half, only for Joseph Kachule to equalize from the penalty spot six minutes from time.

The two teams were tied one-all until the last few seconds of the match when substitute Kondwani Mwaila slotted in the winner after making the most of defender Mark Fodya's free-kick.

Silver are Malawi's second most successful team in the league having won the domestic title eight times, only bettered by Nyasa Big Bullets' 13 titles.

In another match played on Sunday, Mafco beat Red Lions in Balaka through a Gift Soko's goal to take their tally to 21 points while placed seventh on the table.

Mafco returned to the Central Region base with four points having on August 19 drawn 0-0 against Big Bullets at Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre.

The third placed Bullets have 25 points from 14 games with one game to wind up the first round.

