Outspoken MDC MP Priscilla Misihairabwi has advised aspiring female politicians not to worry about dirty politics, adding that they were free to bed whomever without any qualms.

Misihairabwi's advice comes after social media claims that some people were threatening to post 'sex tapes' and 'nude pictures' exposing aspiring candidates such as Fadzayi Mahere (Mt Pleasant), Linda Masarira (Harare Central) and Vimbai Musvaburi (Bulawayo Central).

She was giving a motivational speech to young aspiring female politicians in Harare at a public meeting organised by #SHEVOTES2018, recently.

The MDC legislator said female politicians should not be worried about sex tapes threats because they should not be judged on the basis of sexuality.

"If you have a sex tape, one or twenty, share with a friend and say be prepared it may come out," Misihairabwi said.

"And you know, when it comes out, we as women, we must rally and support that woman victim."

She added, "Men have set the bar when it comes to a number of sexual partners they sleep with, therefore its game on," she said.

"It does not matter whether you have slept with a Zanu PF person or whether you have slept with 5 people."

She added, "If I sleep with Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zanu PF and government vice president) today, you have no business to come and tell me why I am sleeping with Mnangagwa until you tell me why you have slept with all other women that you have slept with."

Misihairabwi said some opposition politicians have dated and married Zanu PF members but they have not been thrown out of the opposition game.

"We have embraced them," she said.

She said her mentor was outspoken former liberation struggle guerrilla fighter Margret Dongo whom she once worked for as a polling agent in 1996.