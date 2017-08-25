Zimbabwe: Judo Team Off to Hungary

Zimbabwe's representatives at the World Judo Championships Tapiwa Pavari and Brian Chiminya have said their participation at the global showpiece will be a learning curve.

The World Senior Individual and Teams Championships will be staged in Budapest, Hungary, from next Monday to September 3 and the two athletes left the country yesterday in the company of coach Simbarashe Mushayi.

Pavari will take part in the Under-60kg and Chiminya will battle it out in the Under-66kg.

Both athletes will be making their maiden appearance at the event.

Speaking before their departure yesterday Pavari said he is hoping for the best at the world event.

"I can say it's a huge opportunity to showcase my talent as well as experiencing the sport at a higher level since it's my first time at that level.

"I have been to the Zone Five Championships in Zambia and the other games held between Zimbabwe and Malawi. But the thing is events are few because our association is not in a position to send athletes abroad at the moment.

"I can say my expectation there, first of all my aim is to go ad learn that's the main purpose because I have not been there before".