Zimbabwe: Man Offers Room to Girl, Charged With Sexual Abuse

Hwange — A good heart has landed an electrician in court after the family of a girl he allegedly accommodated in his house for two weeks got him arrested for having sexual intercourse with the minor.

Thirty six-year old Themba Mangadza denied the charge when trial opened on this week.

He told magistrate Portia Mhlanga that he never slept with the girl but only offered her accommodation at his place of residence in Chibondo suburb in the coal mining town.

"I never had sex with her. All I did was offer her a place to stay after she came to my place because she had fled home," said Mungadza while denying the charges.

The magistrate remanded him out of custody to September 29 when trial will continue.

The girl fled from her parents' house in Ingagula for undisclosed reasons and sought refuge at Mangadza's place of residence, according to the accused.

But prosecutors allege that he proposed love to the minor between March 21 and 24 and she accepted.

Prosecutor Onias Nyathi said Mangadza, who is employed by Zimbabwe Power Company, cohabited with the girl between March 24 and April 5 this year.

"The accused met the juvenile girl during the period between March 21 and March 24 and proposed love. The girl accepted and the two cohabited whereupon they had sex on diverse occasions," said the prosecutor.

The court heard that the girl's family reported her missing to the police.

However, on April 5, the girl unexpectedly met her aunt at a nearby shop and the aunt dragged her to the police upon which she revealed that she was staying with Mangadza.

She was referred to St Patrick' Hospital for medical examination while Mangadza was arrested.